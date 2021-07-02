Red Sox Top Prospect Triston Casas Named to USA Baseball Olympic Team

Two Red Sox prospects named to Team USA originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox will have two prospects representing Team USA in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Triston Casas, the team's No. 1 prospect, was named to the the 24-man roster Friday along with Triple-A Worcester's Jack Lopez. Casas helped USA Baseball during the Baseball Americas Qualifier alongside fellow top Sox prospect Jarren Duran, who is not listed on the roster for the Olympic Games.

Check out the full roster below:

Casas, 21, was selected by the Red Sox with the 26th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft and is the top-rated prospect on the Team USA roster. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound corner infielder is hitting .275/.357/.413 with four home runs and 23 RBI in 36 games with Double-A Portland this year.

Lopez was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 2011. The 28-year-old utility man has hit .348/.385/.477 with the Sea Dogs and WooSox.

Duran's omission is a curious one given how the No. 3 Red Sox prospect is raking in Triple-A. The 24-year-old outfielder has 15 homers in 39 games. Being left off the Team USA roster could indicate a call up to the big-league club is right around the corner.

Team USA will arrive to Cary, North Carolina on Friday, July 16 to begin training for Tokyo 2020, then will play in a three-game exhibition series against the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team from July 18-20.

The Olympic Games baseball tournament is set to begin Friday, July 30 against Israel.