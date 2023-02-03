Boston Red Sox

Red Sox Trade RHP Franklin German to White Sox for RHP Theo Denlinger

By Justin Leger

Red Sox trade RHP Franklin German to White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox found a trade partner on Friday after designating right-hander Franklin German for assignment earlier in the week.

German was traded to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for right-hander Theo Denlinger, the team announced.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Tomase: Red Sox' farm system ranking is an indictment of entire plan

Denlinger, 26, was selected by the White Sox in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He posted a 4.47 ERA in 40 outings (48.1 innings) last season between High-A Winston-Salem and Double-A Birmingham.

German, 25, was the Red Sox' 2022 Minor League Pitcher of the Year. In 43 outings between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester, he notched a 2.72 ERA. His brief major-league stint did not go as well as he allowed eight runs in four innings with Boston after his September call-up.

German was DFA'd on Monday to make room on the roster for left-handed reliever Richard Bleier, who was acquired in the trade that sent Matt Barnes to the Miami Marlins.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Boston Red Sox
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us