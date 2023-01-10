red sox

Red Sox' Trevor Story Undergoes Elbow Surgery, Could Miss 4-6 Months

By Darren Hartwell

Trevor Story could miss 4-6 months after right elbow surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox' need for a middle infielder just became more pronounced.

Trevor Story underwent an "internal bracing procedure of the ulnar collateral ligament" in his right elbow, the Red Sox announced Tuesday. As ESPN's Jeff Passan points out, the procedure is an alternative to traditional Tommy John surgery with a typical recovery time between four and six months.

Story missed time with the Colorado Rockies due to right elbow inflammation in 2021, but his elbow didn't appear to be an issue in Boston last season as he switched from shortstop to second base. The 30-year-old did miss a total of 68 games in 2022 due to right hand and heel injuries.

The surgery means Story almost certainly will miss the start of the 2023 season and could be sidelined until May, June or July. That's a tough blow for a Red Sox team that already lost Xander Bogaerts to free agency, and it could force Kiké Hernández to shift from center field to shortstop opposite current second baseman Christian Arroyo.

Needless to say, the Red Sox may want to look into middle infield options between now and Opening Day.

