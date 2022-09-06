Red Sox' Xander Bogaerts Named American League Player of the Week

Xander Bogaerts named American League Player of the Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Xander Bogaerts is putting the exclamation point on another stellar season with the Boston Red Sox.

MLB named the 29-year-old shortstop the American League Player of the Week on Tuesday. Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen earned the honor in the National League.

In seven games from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, Bogaerts posted a .536/.581/.821 slash line (1.402 OPS) with five doubles, a homer and nine RBI. During Monday's win over the Texas Rangers, he went 2-for-5 to tie a franchise record with his ninth consecutive multi-hit game.

Bogaerts currently leads the American League with a .317 batting average this season. The four-time All-Star leads AL shortstops in hits (153), doubles (37), runs scored (77), on-base percentage (.384), slugging percentage (.469), and OPS (.853).

Those numbers set Bogaerts up for a major payday this offseason. He is expected to opt out of the remaining three years and $60 million on his Red Sox contract.