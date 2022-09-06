red sox

Red Sox' Xander Bogaerts Named American League Player of the Week

By Justin Leger

Xander Bogaerts named American League Player of the Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Xander Bogaerts is putting the exclamation point on another stellar season with the Boston Red Sox.

MLB named the 29-year-old shortstop the American League Player of the Week on Tuesday. Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen earned the honor in the National League.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In seven games from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, Bogaerts posted a .536/.581/.821 slash line (1.402 OPS) with five doubles, a homer and nine RBI. During Monday's win over the Texas Rangers, he went 2-for-5 to tie a franchise record with his ninth consecutive multi-hit game.

Bogaerts currently leads the American League with a .317 batting average this season. The four-time All-Star leads AL shortstops in hits (153), doubles (37), runs scored (77), on-base percentage (.384), slugging percentage (.469), and OPS (.853).

U.S. & World

2020 Presidential Election 49 mins ago

Surveillance Video Shows Ga. ‘Fake Elector' Escorting Operatives Into Elections Office Before Alleged Data Breach

floatplane crash 3 hours ago

Victims of Floatplane Crash Included Activist, Winemaker

Those numbers set Bogaerts up for a major payday this offseason. He is expected to opt out of the remaining three years and $60 million on his Red Sox contract.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

red sox
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us