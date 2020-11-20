Red Sox's Finalized Coaching Staff Includes Jason Varitek, Will Venable

Red Sox's finalized coaching staff includes Varitek, Venable originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Red Sox made their 2021 coaching staff official on Friday.
It was reported earlier this week Will Venable would be named Alex Cora's bench coach, and that hiring has been finalized. Venable most recently served as Chicago Cubs third base coach.
In addition, Jason Varitek is now a full-time coach as the former Red Sox catcher was named the team’s game planning coordinator.
Ramon Vazquez was named Boston's quality control coach and interpreter. Kevin Walker was hired as the bullpen coach.
Dave Bush remains the pitching coach and Tim Hyers maintains his role as hitting coach. Tom Goodwin and Carlos Febles will continue to coach first and third base, respectively. Peter Fatse is the assistant hitting coach.