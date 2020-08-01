Eduardo Rodriguez will not pitch for the Boston Red Sox in 2020.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced Saturday that Rodriguez has been shut down for the remainder of the season as he recovers from myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart. Rodriguez confirmed he was diagnosed with myocarditis last week following a battle with COVID-19.

Eduardo Rodriguez is out for the season. Chaim Bloom says ERod's heart condition Myocarditis caused by COVID-19 is persistent and past the point where the Red Sox wanted to get him ready to pitch this season. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/PWDp2LuGBe — Jim Foley (@JimNBCBoston) August 1, 2020

The good news is while E-Rod will not be able to return this year, the 27-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

Obviously, this is unfortunate news for a Red Sox team that currently has one of the worst pitching staffs in the major leagues. But with Rodriguez's heart issue persisting, shutting him down for the 60-game campaign is the decision that needed to be made.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom says they remain very optimistic Eduardo Rodriguez will make a full recovery.

