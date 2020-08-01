red sox

Red Sox Pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez Shut Down for Season With COVID Related Heart Issue

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom says they remain very optimistic Eduardo Rodriguez will make a full recovery.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Eduardo Rodriguez will not pitch for the Boston Red Sox in 2020.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced Saturday that Rodriguez has been shut down for the remainder of the season as he recovers from myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart. Rodriguez confirmed he was diagnosed with myocarditis last week following a battle with COVID-19.

The good news is while E-Rod will not be able to return this year, the 27-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Red Sox news and analysis

Obviously, this is unfortunate news for a Red Sox team that currently has one of the worst pitching staffs in the major leagues. But with Rodriguez's heart issue persisting, shutting him down for the 60-game campaign is the decision that needed to be made.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom says they remain very optimistic Eduardo Rodriguez will make a full recovery.

Red Sox Coverage

Mookie Betts Jul 30

The Real Story Behind Mookie Betts' Departure From the Red Sox

MLB Jul 29

Rebuilding Year? Sox Have Little Choice After Betts Trade, Pitching Losses

red sox Jul 27

We Knew the Red Sox Pitching Staff Would Be Bad, But This Is a Joke: Analysis

Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez shut down for season with myocarditis originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Copyright NBCSP - NBC Sports

This article tagged under:

red soxCOVID-19MLBEduardo Rodriguez
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us