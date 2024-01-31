Red Tacoma, fingerprints and surveillance video dominate day 14 of Troconis trial

Prosecutors brought back a familiar face for day 14 of Michelle Troconis’ trial in Stamford. Retired State Police Detective Matthew Reilly was back on the stand for lengthy testimony about the processing of Pawel Gumienny’s Toyota Tacoma.

“It was an older model pickup truck, it was an extended cab, it had a bed liner,” Reilly said, pointing to a photo displayed in the courtroom of the Tacoma during processing.

The truck was seized in early June of 2019 and was processed down to the bolts holding the license plates on. Prosecutors having Reilly note the appearance of the Tacoma.

“It appeared to be very clean for an 18-year-old truck,” Reilly said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

He noted it appeared the truck was cleaned inside and out before it was seized. He went on showing the contents of the truck, and the processing methods.

“We then took a sample of that area,” Reilly said.

Samples were swabbed from inside the door and other various points along the Tacoma. There was also comprehensive testimony about the seats of the Tacoma. The seats inside the truck when it was seized were Porsche seats that investigators believed came from the wrecked Porsche SUV that came up in testimony earlier.

In the bed of the truck were two other seats, designated as from the Ford Motor Company that investigators believed to be the seats inside the vehicle at the time Fotis Dulos took the truck to New Canaan on the morning Jennifer Dulos disappeared.

Pavel Gumienny saved the seats from the trip to New Canaan, despite Fotis Dulos telling him to get rid of them and handed those over to investigators as well.

“They cut out the area circled,” Reilly said, pointing to an area of those Ford seats investigators believed there was a blood stain.

Defense Attorney Jon Schoenhorn was quick to point out no blood was later found inside the Tacoma.

The jury was also back to seeing physical evidence in the courtroom. A fingerprint expert with the state forensic lab took the stand.

“This is the tape removed from both bags,” Kevin Parisi, with the state Forensic Laboratory said, showing the jury some of the samples he attempted to pull fingerprints from.

The samples he was testifying about were from evidence pulled from Albany Avenue in Hartford trash cans.

Three of Fotis Dulos’ fingerprints were matched to evidence from Hartford. Other fingerprints identified from evidence were either inconclusive or didn’t have a match.

There was also testimony offered from neighbors of Fotis Dulos in the spring of 2019. They testified about surveillance video they handed over to police, but we have not seen that surveillance video.