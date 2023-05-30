ReelHouse Oyster Bar Opens in Boston's Seaport District

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Several years ago, it was reported that a pair of seafood restaurants on the waterfront would be joined by a third location that would also be on the water, and now we have learned that it has finally debuted.

According to a post from Caught in Southie, ReelHouse Oyster Bar is now open in the Seaport District of Boston, moving into a space on Waterside Avenue in the Fan Pier Marina area. The new dining spot joins other ReelHouse locations in East Boston and Quincy's Marina Bay, with its menu showing such items as oysters, caviar, pizza, sushi tacos, and bar snacks, along with beer, wine, and cocktails.

The address for ReelHouse Oyster Bar is 10 Waterside Avenue, Boston, MA, 02210. Its website can be found at https://www.reelhouseoysterbar.com/

[Earlier Article]

ReelHouse Oyster Bar Is Planning to Open in the Former Frank Anthony's Marina Cafe Space on the Boston Waterfront