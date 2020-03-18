Remote Coronavirus Testing Facilities Begin to Open in Mass.

A new stand-alone facility to test patients for COVID-19 was set to open in Somerville, Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Starting at 9 a.m., the Crown Street parking lot next to Somerville Hospital will open as a testing center for COVID-19, the disease which has caused the coronavirus pandemic.

The testing center will be open only to patients within the Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA) system. Patients must call their primary care providers prior to being screened.

"Providing a stand-alone testing location supports multiple public health goals," Dr. Assaad Sayah said. "Increased ease of testing, limiting risk of incidental infection and preserving hospital resources for the most ill patients."

Another second stand-alone testing site is set to open in Shrewsbury under a tent outside of a CVS on Route 9.

The site is not yet open to the general public, and when it does, it will only be for people who've been ordered a test by a medical professional.

On Cape Cod, drive-thru testing has been made available for anyone with a doctor's order. Two sites have been made available for the procedure, including Falmouth Hospital in Falmouth and Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis.