Renters are now moving into Somerville's new tallest tower

Somerville’s Union Square is in the early phases of what promises to be a drastic transformation, between the new MBTA Green Line expansion and an encroachment of life sciences businesses into the neighborhood.

The opening this month of Prospect Union Square is a benchmark for the neighborhood’s growth. The tower, at 25 stories, is Somerville’s tallest. It’s the largest development to open since the Green Line expanded into Somerville last year, and it’s the first phase of the USQ development that’ll include several other towers in later phases surrounding the new Union Square T stop.

