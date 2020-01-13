Rep. Ayanna Pressley Announces 2020 Reelection Bid

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who two years ago became the first woman of color elected to represent Massachusetts in Congress, on Monday announced her campaign for reelection in 2020.

"I’m so proud to announce my campaign for re-election in 2020," Pressley tweeted.

I’m so proud to announce my campaign for re-election in 2020.



Together, we’ve advocated, legislated, organized & mobilized for progress & to hold this admin accountable.



I can’t wait to continue working along w/ you in the coming year & beyond.



Join us: https://t.co/7inzMH1znn — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 13, 2020

Pressley is one of four progressive lawmakers known as the "Squad," a group that also includes New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

In July, President Donald Trump caught backlash after telling the four freshman lawmakers on Twitter to "go back" to their home countries despite all of them being U.S. citizens.

At the time, Pressely responded by tweeting, "THIS is what racism looks like."

THIS is what racism looks like. WE are what democracy looks like. And we’re not going anywhere. Except back to DC to fight for the families you marginalize and vilify everyday. pic.twitter.com/vYzoxCgN0X — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 14, 2019

In a statement announcing her reelection bid, Pressley — who represents the state's 7th congressional district — took a shot at Trump.

“At this defining moment, I know I am where I am meant to be — in Congress, working to both make progress on the issues of consequence facing the communities of the Massachusetts 7th — and communities around the country — and to resist the occupant of the White House and this Administration," she said.

Before joining Congress, Pressley served on the Boston City Council, becoming the first woman of color to be elected to the body in 2009.