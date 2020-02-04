Moses Brown School

Report: 5 Former Employees Abused Students at Private School in R.I.

The alleged incidents occurred at Moses Brown School in Providence

By Jake Levin

WJAR

An independent investigation has found that five former employees at Rhode Island's Moses Brown School engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with students.

The head of the prestigious private school in Providence in a letter to the school community Monday said the misconduct allegations date to the 1950s and occurred as recently as the 1980s.

One former employee who faced an allegation of sexual misconduct in the 1980s also engaged in what the school described as "boundary-crossing behavior" as recently as the 1990s and early 2000s.

U.S. & World

Iowa caucuses 27 mins ago

‘A Mess’: At Least Half Iowa Results Expected by Day’s End, Dems Say

Decision 2020 4 hours ago

What Went Wrong: Tech Troubles Behind Delay in Iowa Results

The findings of the investigation have been reported to authorities.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Moses Brown SchoolRhode IslandProvidence
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us