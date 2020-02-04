Report: 5 Former Employees Abused Students at Private School in R.I.

An independent investigation has found that five former employees at Rhode Island's Moses Brown School engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with students.

The head of the prestigious private school in Providence in a letter to the school community Monday said the misconduct allegations date to the 1950s and occurred as recently as the 1980s.

One former employee who faced an allegation of sexual misconduct in the 1980s also engaged in what the school described as "boundary-crossing behavior" as recently as the 1990s and early 2000s.

The findings of the investigation have been reported to authorities.