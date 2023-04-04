Report: Bill Belichick Has Made Patriots QB Mac Jones Available for Trade

Report: Bill Belichick has 'shopped' Mac Jones on trade market originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Do Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots really view Mac Jones as their quarterback of the future?

That's a question worth asking after an eye-opening report from Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, who wrote Tuesday that Belichick has "shopped Jones to multiple teams" this offseason.

It's unclear which teams Belichick has contacted about trading Jones, but Florio listed the Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders as "potential destinations," noting Josh McDaniels' Raiders as a team to "keep watching."

Florio wrote earlier Tuesday that there's "tension" between Belichick and Jones, potentially stemming from Jones going outside the organization to seek help during the 2022 season amid New England's offensive struggles under first-time offensive play-caller Matt Patricia.

"That really pissed Bill off," our Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran noted Friday on WEEI's "Jones & Mego" radio show.

Whether Belichick actually intends to trade Jones this offseason or just wants to put some heat on his third-year quarterback remains unclear. Jones was the best rookie quarterback in the NFL under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in 2021, and there's optimism he'll bounce back from a disappointing 2022 campaign with Bill O'Brien calling plays.

Stunning on a few different levels.



Robert Kraft is on the record being a big fan of Mac Jones.



Competent QB on a rookie deal — which Jones showed he was in Year 1 — has massive value.



Also… Rare we get a whiff of a potential big move in NE. Often air tight until they happen. https://t.co/twuoVKEKDX — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 4, 2023

If Belichick and Jones are at odds, however, perhaps Belichick feels he'll be better off with a veteran signal-caller (potentially Garoppolo in a QB swap with the Raiders?), a QB prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft -- or even backup Bailey Zappe.