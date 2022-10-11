Bruins

Report: Bruins Sign Anton Stralman to One-Year Contract

By Justin Leger

Anton Stralman reportedly turned his Boston Bruins professional tryout into a contract for the 2022-23 NHL season.

The veteran defenseman signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the B's on Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

Why Stralman could be a sneaky good pickup for Bruins' blue line

Stralman, 36, attended Bruins camp on a tryout. He shores up a Boston blue line that will be without Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk to begin the start of the regular season.

Last season, his 15th in the NHL, Stralman tallied eight goals and 15 assists in 75 games with the Arizona Coyotes. He previously had stints with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Florida Panthers.

