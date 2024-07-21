Report: Celtics and Sam Hauser agree to contract extension

The Boston Celtics and forward Sam Hauser have agreed to a contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hauser and the C's agreed to a four-year, $45 million contract extension, according to the report.

Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser – one of the NBA’s most accurate three-point shooters -- has agreed on a four-year, $45 million contract extension, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/TCB0iGoeyd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 21, 2024

Hauser shot 42.4% from 3 during the season as an integral part of the Boston Celtics bench on the way to banner 18.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Before this extension, the Celtics had reportedly picked up Sam Hauser’s $2.1 million team option to keep him in Boston for the 2024-25 season.