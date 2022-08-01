Report: Celtics, Bruno Caboclo agree to training camp contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The competition in training camp for the last few spots on the Boston Celtics roster just got a little more interesting.
The Celtics have agreed to a training camp contract with free agent forward Bruno Caboclo, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Caboclo, who's listed at 6-foot-9 and 218 pounds, was selected in the first round (20th overall) of the 2014 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors.
He's played for five teams in his seven-year NBA career, most recently with the Houston Rockets for six games in 2020-21. Caboclo has only played in 30 NBA games since the start of the 2019-20 campaign. He spent the entire 2021-22 season with São Paulo FC in his home country of Brazil and won a championship in the Novo Basquete Brasil league.
U.S. & World
After an impressive performance for the Utah Jazz during Las Vegas Summer League action last month, Caboclo now has an opportunity to earn a place on the Celtics' Opening Night roster.