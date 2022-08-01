Report: Celtics, Bruno Caboclo agree to training camp contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The competition in training camp for the last few spots on the Boston Celtics roster just got a little more interesting.

The Celtics have agreed to a training camp contract with free agent forward Bruno Caboclo, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Free agent Bruno Caboclo has agreed to a training camp deal with the Boston Celtics and will compete for a roster spot, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 1, 2022

Caboclo, who's listed at 6-foot-9 and 218 pounds, was selected in the first round (20th overall) of the 2014 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors.

He's played for five teams in his seven-year NBA career, most recently with the Houston Rockets for six games in 2020-21. Caboclo has only played in 30 NBA games since the start of the 2019-20 campaign. He spent the entire 2021-22 season with São Paulo FC in his home country of Brazil and won a championship in the Novo Basquete Brasil league.

After an impressive performance for the Utah Jazz during Las Vegas Summer League action last month, Caboclo now has an opportunity to earn a place on the Celtics' Opening Night roster.