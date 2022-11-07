Report: Celtics Earn $3.29M Disabled Player Exception From Danilo Gallinari Injury

Report: Celtics granted $3.29M DPE in wake of Gallinari injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have another resource at their disposal to add talent this season.

The NBA has granted the Celtics a $3.29 million disabled player exception for the loss of Danilo Gallinari, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday. Boston has until March 10 to use the DPE.

Just over a month after signing with the Celtics, Gallinari suffered a torn ACL in late August while playing for the Italian national team at the FIBA World Cup qualifier. He's expected to miss the entire regular season.

In addition to the $3.29 million DPE, Boston has two notable traded player exceptions -- worth $6.9 million and $5.9 million -- that expire just before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Recent reports have suggested the Celtics are doing their due diligence on big men and wings to potentially pursue in a trade.

Boston's DPE expires a month after the trade deadline, which gives it extra value because the team could use the TPE to acquire a free agent in the buyout market if Brad Stevens sees a roster need.

The DPE also doesn't prohibit Gallinari from returning at any point in the regular season or postseason if he progresses in his rehab.