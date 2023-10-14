Report: Celtics hire Jeff Van Gundy as consultant

The Celtics have added more experience to their staff, according to reports.

Brian Robb of MassLive reports that Jeff Van Gundy has been hired by the Boston Celtics as a senior consultant for this season.

The Celtics have made several notable hires this offseason, including assistant coaches Sam Cassell and Charles Lee.

Van Gundy spent 10+ years as a broadcaster with ESPN until a recent round of layoffs at the company.

Van Gundy was a successful and experienced head coach with the Knicks and the Rockets, even leading the Knicks to the 1999 NBA Finals.

He has also worked directly with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in international basketball as he was part of the coaching staff of the United States team during the 2019 FIBA World Cup.