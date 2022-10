https://twitter.com/TheAthleticNBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthleticNBA. Samanic is expected to join the Maine Celtics in the G League.— Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) Forsberg's Mailbag: Why a Grant Williams extension should get done

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum-salary NBA deal that allows the franchise to convert the contract to a two-way contract, as long as that change is made before the start of the regular season.

Reeves, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard, went undrafted in 2022. The Roxbury, Mass. native averaged 9.9 points and 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season with the Friars while shooting 36.9 percent from the floor.

The Celtics will wrap up their preseason Friday in Toronto. They will open the 2022-23 NBA regular season at home against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 18.