Report: Closer Kenley Jansen Agrees to Two-Year, $32M Contract With Red Sox

Report: Red Sox land All-Star closer Kenley Jansen on two-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Welcome to the MLB offseason, Chaim Bloom.

Kenley Jansen has agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract with the Boston Red Sox in free agency, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday.

Jansen is the third reliever the Red Sox have signed in free agency, joining Joely Rodriguez and Chris Martin, but is by far the most notable name to join Boston this offseason. The 35-year-old led the National League in saves last season with 41 for the Atlanta Braves.

The Red Sox desperately needed bullpen help after ranking second-to-last in American League bullpen ERA. While Jansen is four seasons removed from his last All-Star appearance (with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018) and is entering his 14th season, he's still a top-tier closer who gives Boston a legitimate ninth-inning option.

Jansen posted a 3.38 ERA and a 1.047 WHIP with 85 strikeouts over 64 innings pitched in 2022. He boasts a 2.20 postseason ERA over 65.1 innings and won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020.