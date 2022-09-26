Report: Could Jae Crowder, Celtics Reunion Be in the Works?

Report: Celtics are a potential suitor for Jae Crowder originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics could use another viable option off the bench as they prepare for the 2022-23 NBA season. Perhaps they'll bring a familiar face back in the mix.

The Phoenix Suns reportedly are looking to find a trade forward Jae Crowder, who spent three seasons (2014-17) with the Celtics. Crowder requested to not report to training camp as he enters the final year of his contract facing a lesser role with the team.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, a Crowder-Celtics reunion is a possibility. Charania mentioned the C's as one of the potential suitors for the 32-year-old.

"Sources tell me that both the Suns and Crowder are now working toward finding him a trade out of Phoenix," Charania said on Bally Sports' "The Rally". "I would look at the teams that he's played for. Look for teams like Boston, Memphis, Dallas, Miami, especially as teams that could be interested in a guy like Jae Crowder."

Crowder would bring a little bit of everything to Boston's second unit. Although his scoring averages have taken a dip in recent seasons, the 10-year veteran can still make shots and has plenty to offer defensively. His playoff experience, which includes NBA Finals appearances with the Suns and Miami Heat as well as an Eastern Conference Finals appearance with the Celtics, is a bonus.

Last season with Phoenix, Crowder averaged 9.4 points and 5.3 rebounds through 67 games while shooting 39.9 percent from the floor.

The Celtics will begin training camp on Tuesday. Their preseason opener at TD Garden is set for Oct. 2 vs. the Charlotte Hornets.