higher education

Report: Declining College Enrollment Sees Even Bigger Drop in Spring

By Joshua Mann

College enrollment in the U.S. didn’t just decline again in spring 2022; its downward slide accelerated from previous periods.

The estimated number of combined undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in higher education fell 4.1% compared to the prior spring, marking a 685,000-student decline, according to a report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. That’s a bigger drop than the 3.5% and 2.7% year-over-year dip as of spring 2021 and fall 2021, respectively.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

higher education
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us