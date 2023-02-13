red sox

Report: Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Michael Wacha Drawing Interest From Padres

By Justin Leger

Despite a strong 2022 season with the Boston Red Sox, Michael Wacha remains a free agent with spring training set to begin.

Wacha, 30, is the top starting pitcher left on the market. The 30-year-old exceeded expectations with the Red Sox last year, posting a 3.32 ERA over 127 1/3 innings.

It may not be long before Wacha finds a new home. According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the right-hander has recently drawn interest from the Padres. Acee adds that Wacha had been seeking upwards of $ 30 million on a two-year contract but is "getting more realistic."

As of Monday, San Diego's starting rotation consists of Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell, Nick Martinez and Seth Lugo. Wacha could displace Martinez or Lugo, or he could round out a six-man rotation to begin the season.

Wacha was one of the many free agents the Red Sox moved on from this winter. He'd mark the second Sox player (Xander Bogaerts) to leave Boston for San Diego in free agency. The projected 2023 Red Sox rotation without Wacha includes Chris Sale, Corey Kluber, Brayan Bello, Garrett Whitlock, and Nick Pivetta.

Pitchers and catchers are set to report for spring training on Wednesday.

