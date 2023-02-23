Report: Hawks considering Ime Udoka for head coaching job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Ime Udoka is no longer employed by the Boston Celtics, but he could have a new job soon.

The Atlanta Hawks are considering Udoka, among several other candidates, for their head coach vacancy, NBA reporter Marc Stein reported Wednesday night.

The Celtics officially named Joe Mazzulla their full-time head coach last Thursday while dropping his interim tag, which ended Udoka's tenure with the team. Udoka was suspended on Sept. 22 due to violations of team policies but technically was still a member of the organization until last week.

Atlanta is casting a wide net in its coaching search after firing Nate McMillan earlier this week amid the team's 29-30 start. Hawks general manager Landry Fields confirmed that former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder is a candidate for the job, while other reported candidates include Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee and Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson.

Udoka led the Celtics to a 51-31 regular-season record and a trip to the NBA Finals in his lone season as head coach in 2021-22. If the Hawks hire him, it's possible he could face his former team in the first round of the NBA playoffs; Atlanta currently is the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference and would play No. 1 seed Boston if the season ended today.