Report: Jake Bailey, Patriots Agree to Four-Year Contract Extension

Report: P Jake Bailey agrees to four-year extension with Patriots

If you need more proof that Bill Belichick values special teamers, just look at Jake Bailey's new contract.

The Patriots punter has agreed to a four-year, $13.5 million contract with New England that includes $6.5 million fully guaranteed and runs through the 2025 season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday morning.

Bailey will become the NFL's third-highest-paid punter at $3.4 million per year, trailing only Michael Dickson of the Seattle Seahawks and Tress Way of the Washington Commanders. Similar to Davon Godchaux's recent extension with the Patriots, Bailey's new deal is expected to lower his cap hit by about $1.85 million and free up more cap space for New England, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

The contract extension for Jake Bailey is significant from a salary-cap standpoint. While specifics are still to be learned, Bailey’s 2022 cap charge is expected to be reduced around $1.85 million.



The Patriots' fourth-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, Bailey earned First-Team All-Pro honors as the NFL's best punter in 2020. While Bailey had a down year by his standards in 2021, he's still one of the league's best punters and is being compensated as such by Belichick and the front office.