Report: James Paxton to Begin Rehab Assignment Thursday

James Paxton is set to pitch in his first game in almost two years.

The veteran southpaw will begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Florida Complex League Red Sox on Thursday, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. It will mark his first appearance since he tore his UCL during a start with the Seattle Mariners on April 6, 2021. He underwent Tommy John surgery shortly thereafter.

Speier reported earlier this month Paxton reached 95 mph with his fastball and "threw his entire pitch mix" during a sim game in Fort Myers, Fla. That's certainly an encouraging sign for a Boston club that signed the 33-year-old this past offseason to a one-year, $10 million deal that includes a two-year, $26 million team option.

Paxton is expected to throw three innings in Thursday's rehab start. Meanwhile, reliever Matt Strahm is likely to return to the big-league bullpen after a successful rehab outing with Triple-A Worcester.