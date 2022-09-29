Report: Mac Jones Believes He Could Play in Patriots-Packers Despite Injury

Could Mac Jones play vs. Packers? Here's QB's mindset, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Have reports of Mac Jones' demise been exaggerated?

The New England Patriots quarterback reportedly has a "severe" high-ankle sprain that ESPN's Adam Schefter suggested could cause him to miss "multiple games." At the very least, many assumed Jones would miss this Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, with backup QB Brian Hoyer starting in his place.

But Jones apparently believes he still has a chance to play. The second-year quarterback was at the Patriots' practice facility Thursday "participating in game planning" and has "told multiple teammates not to count him out" for Sunday's game at Lambeau Field, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports.

Giardi joined 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand" to elaborate on his report, noting that the second opinion Jones reportedly received on his ankle this week must have been "overwhelmingly positive."

"It's got to be somewhere in the sense that he got good news and is now thinking like, 'All right, well if we tape this thing, maybe there's a shot available. Like, how do we do this? Is it possible?'" Giardi said.

MAC JONES UPDATE: 🗣️@MikeGiardi reports that, "Mac Jones is in the facility and participating in game planning." 👀 he also has told "multiple teammates to not count him out of this weekend's game at Green Bay..."#ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/xGn3kJVdJh — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) September 29, 2022

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Wednesday night that New England is working on game plans centered around both Jones and Hoyer this week, so it sounds like the team isn't ruling its starter out, either. Jones didn't practice Wednesday, but head coach Bill Belichick insisted multiple times that the Patriots are taking things "day-by-day" with their quarterback.

The Patriots practice Thursday at 12:35 p.m. ET, and whether Jones takes the field will provide another clue as to whether he can suit up Sunday.