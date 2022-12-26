NFL Rumors: Mac Jones Fined for Controversial Block on Eli Apple

Report: Mac Jones fined for controversial block on Eli Apple originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly will face discipline for his low block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Jones will be fined $11,139 by the NFL. The second-year QB will officially be notified of the fine on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Jones' low block on Apple took place while Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt returned what he thought was a loose ball to the end zone in the fourth quarter. Apple called out Jones for what he called a "dirty play" after the game.

Multiple current and former NFL players agreed with Apple's assessment and labeled Jones a dirty player for his history of questionable plays. Last season, he was the subject of a similar controversy when he grabbed and twisted the ankle of Carolina Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns.

Jones told WEEI on Monday he was trying to stop Apple from slowing Pats wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, who was in pursuit of Pratt.

“Just kind of went down in front of him and tried to stop a fast guy from getting to another fast guy," Jones said. "Just a split-second decision, and there’s a lot that goes into it. You’re out there trying to compete, and it’s a physical game, so just trying to help the team win."

It will be the second time the league has fined Jones this month. He was docked $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct following the Patriots' Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.