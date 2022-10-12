Report: Mac Jones Has ‘Decent Chance' to Play in Patriots-Browns

Report: Mac Jones has 'decent chance' to play vs. Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Is the Bailey Zappe Era already over in New England?

Starting quarterback Mac Jones, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, has a "decent chance" to play in the Patriots' game against the Cleveland Browns this Sunday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fowler added that Jones nearly suited up for last Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions and even made the "decision to go with Bailey Zappe interesting." Jones also was present for a practice leading up to New England's Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers, so he's clearly itching to return.

Patriots Talk: How much staying power will the Patriots' improvements have? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

While Jones is the team's clear starting quarterback, Zappe has performed admirably in his absence. The rookie out of Western Kentucky completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards, one touchdown and one interception (100.0 passer rating) in the Patriots' 29-0 shutout of the Lions in Week 5 and helped the Patriots force overtime against the Packers in Week 4.

ESPN's Mike Reiss also reported Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand" that Jones is "a little more than halfway" back in his recovery. So, while Jones is the superior quarterback and gives the Patriots the best chance to win when fully healthy, there's risk in bringing him back too early, especially if New England feels it has a capable backup in Zappe.

Either way, it sounds like Jones intends to give the Patriots a tough decision entering Sunday's game against the Browns.