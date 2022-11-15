Report: NBA Rescinding Jayson Tatum's Technical Foul in Celtics-Thunder

Report: NBA is rescinding Jayson Tatum's bizarre technical foul originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Order has been restored for Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

The NBA is rescinding the technical foul Tatum was assessed in the second quarter of Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn reported Tuesday.

Tatum didn't seem to do much to warrant a tech besides clapping his hands in frustration. The Celtics star insisted after the game that he was more upset with himself after missing a layup on Boston's previous possession.

"Anybody in the arena, anybody watching the game could’ve seen I was frustrated with myself," Tatum told reporters. "I didn’t say anything, I didn’t look at him. So, after the game, you can just laugh it off when you see it."

Tatum's technical would have given him four in 14 games. Considering 16 techs in one season results in a one-game suspension, it's good news for Tatum that his latest is being taken away.

The 24-year-old has been otherwise stellar for Boston, dropping a team-high 27 points in the Celtics' 126-122 win Monday night to continue his MVP-caliber start to the 2022-23 campaign.