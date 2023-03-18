NFL Rumors: Patriots Are Re-Signing Special Teams Ace Cody Davis on One-Year Deal

Report: Patriots bringing back special teams ace Cody Davis on one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are keeping one of their most important special teams players.

Recently retired Patriots safety Devin McCourty reported Saturday evening that the Patriots have agreed to sign Cody Davis to a one-year contract.

I’m new to this but #patriots just agreed to terms to bring back special teams ace Cody Davis back on a 1yr deal. Special teams had a big drop when Cody went down for the year. Veteran leadership and elite play back in Foxboro. LFG!!! — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) March 18, 2023

Davis suffered a knee injury in the Patriots' Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns last season. He underwent season-ending surgery soon afterwards.

Davis' absence, as McCourty notes above, was a huge setback for New England's special teams. This unit struggled quite a bit in 2022, especially during a Week 17 loss to the Bills that saw Buffalo return two kicks for touchdowns.

In addition to Davis' return, the Patriots have also re-signed special teams veterans Matthew Slater and Joe Cardona this offseason, as well as Detroit Lions special teams ace Chris Board earlier this week.

These moves should help the Patriots make considerable improvement on special teams in the 2023 NFL season.