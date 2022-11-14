Patriots

Report: Patriots, Chiefs Could Host Germany Games in 2023

By Darren Hartwell

Where Tom Brady went, Bill Belichick might soon follow.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Germany on Sunday, as Brady's squad held on for a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena, home to German soccer powerhouse FC Bayern Munich.

Sunday's spectacle was just the beginning, as the NFL plans to stage three more games in Germany over the next three years. And it sounds like the New England Patriots could be playing in the next one.

According to NBC Sports' Peter King, there are "growing indications" that the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs both could be the home teams for Germany games in 2023.

King notes the Patriots and Chiefs are both "prime fan favorites in Germany," which explains why they would be tabbed as hosts. The Patriots were awarded Germany as an "international home marketing area" in 2021, which allows the team to run in-person and digital marketing campaigns in the country over the next five years.

New England has had two prominent German-born players on its roster in recent years: offensive lineman Sebastian Vollmer (2009 to 2015) and fullback Jakob Johnson (2019 to 2021). While there are no Patriots on the current roster, Vollmer and Johnson helped the team build a large following over the past decade-plus.

While additional details are unclear, King reports at least one of the two NFL Germany games next season could be held in Frankfurt.

