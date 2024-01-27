Breer: Patriots set to promote defensive line coach Demarcus Covington to Defensive Coordinator, per sources

The New England Patriots are likely promoting from within for the Defensive Coordinator position in Head Coach Jerod Mayo's new staff.

Defensive line coach, Demarcus Covington is in line to be promoted to handle Defensive Coordinator duties for next season, according to a report from Albert Breer.

All signs point to the Patriots promoting DL coach DeMarcus Covington to defensive coordinator, per sources. Should be official early next week, New England has called other candidates to tell them they're out. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 27, 2024

Breer also added that the organization has been calling other candidates to notified them of the hire.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The 34-year-old has been with the organization since 2017, when he was hired as a coaching assistant and then promoted to defensive line coach in 2020.

He will now lead the unit that allowed 21.5 points per game last season.