Report: Patriots Discussing Joint Practices With Titans in Tennessee

Report: Patriots could travel for more joint practices in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots might be on the road again this summer to visit a New England alum.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel have been "talking about the possibility" of Tennessee hosting joint practices with the Patriots during the preseason, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Sunday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This news isn't surprising given Belichick's fondness of joint practices and his connection to Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls over eight seasons with the Patriots as a player from 2001 to 2008. Vrabel's Titans hosted Belichick's Patriots for joint practices back in 2019.

New England usually does at least one joint practice every year, with Belichick valuing the opportunity to get reps against a new opponent in a controlled environment. (The Patriots also have a history of signing players from teams they practiced with in the summer.) Last year, the Patriots hosted the Carolina Panthers for joint practices, then traveled to Las Vegas for joint practices with Josh McDaniels' Raiders.

It's possible the Patriots schedule joint practices with another team this preseason -- likely at home. The NFL plans to release its full 2023 schedule in May, per Reiss.