Report: Patriots don't plan to move Isaiah Wynn before trade deadline

It's looking increasingly likely that Isaiah Wynn will finish the 2022 NFL season with the New England Patriots.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday that the Patriots "do not plan to move" Wynn before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

The #Patriots do not plan to move OT Isaiah Wynn. Seen his name out there but I don't expect anything to happen there. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 1, 2022

The veteran offensive tackle has played poorly this season, including a horrendous 5/100 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus during the Patriots' Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns. Wynn also is tied for the league lead with seven penalties this season.

Wynn did not play in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears because of a shoulder injury. He returned to the lineup in last week's win over the New York Jets but played just 25 offensive snaps.

Wynn is in the final year of his rookie contract and can become an unrestricted free agent in March.

Offensive line depth is crucial, especially at the tackle positions, so it wouldn't be surprising if Wynn remains with the Patriots through at least the end of the season despite his poor performance.