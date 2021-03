Report: Pats expected to trade for Trent Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots reportedly are expected to trade for Raiders' offensive tackle Trent Brown.

Brown returns to New England after starting every game for Bill Belichick during the Patriots' Super Bowl-winning season in 2018.

Big move: The #Patriots are expected to trade for #Raiders OT Trent Brown, sources say. Back to where he became a star.



My story: https://t.co/KVDEjfUy9W — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2021

More to come ...