Report: Patriots Hosted Kentucky QB Will Levis for Pre-Draft Visit

QB in Round 1? Pats reportedly host Will Levis for pre-draft visit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Either the New England Patriots are seriously considering a bold first-round pick, or they're continuing to push Mac Jones' buttons.

The Patriots hosted Kentucky quarterback Will Levis on a top-30 visit Wednesday on the last day such visits were allowed, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

An interesting Top 30 visit on the final day teams were allowed: The #Patriots hosted #Kentucky QB Will Levis yesterday, source says, part of their due diligence to prepare for any scenario a week from now. New England picks 14th. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2023

Levis is widely viewed as a top-10 pick and could go as high as top-five, so New England likely would have to trade up from No. 14 to draft him. Considering the Patriots spent a 15th overall pick on Jones just two years ago, a trade up for Levis would be quite the indictment of their third-year starter.

As Rapoport noted, Bill Belichick and his staff could just be doing "due diligence," and perhaps they just want the appearance of being interested in Levis. They have plenty of other needs to address -- most notably offensive tackle, cornerback and wide receiver -- and giving up draft assets in a trade would limit their ability to add impact talent elsewhere.

Then again, quarterback is the most important position on the field, and Jones didn't deliver last season, ranking 31st among qualified quarterbacks in total QBR. You could argue the team's dysfunctional offense led by first-time offensive play-caller Matt Patricia played a primary role in Jones' struggles, but Levis has a cannon for an arm that Jones lacks.

The NFL Draft begins a week from Thursday, so we'll find out soon how serious the Patriots are about drafting a QB.