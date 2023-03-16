Report: Patriots re-sign long snapper Joe Cardona originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Veteran long snapper Joe Cardona will remain a New England Patriot for the foreseeable future.

Cardona and the Patriots have agreed to terms on a new contract, former Pats cornerback Jason McCourty reported on Thursday. ESPN's Mike Reiss confirmed the deal, which is for four years and includes a $ 1 million signing bonus.

Cardona, a two-time Super Bowl champion, is the second-longest tenured player on the Patriots behind only fellow special teamer Matthew Slater. The 30-year-old was selected out of Navy in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

The Patriots have now re-signed 10 of their free agents this offseason. Other players returning for 2023 include center James Ferentz, tackles Conor McDermott and Yodny Cajuste, defensive tackle Carl Davis, linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Mack Wilson, cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and Myles Bryant and safety Jabrill Peppers.