Report: Patriots Sign Punter Corliss Waitman in Free Agency

By Nick Goss

Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman in NFL free agency

The New England Patriots have signed punter Corliss Waitman, the team announced Thursday.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported further details:

Waitman averaged 46.6 yards per punt last season, while 31.3 percent of his kicks landed inside the 20-yard line and 6.3 percent of them went for touchbacks. His 96 punts in 2022 led the NFL.

He played in all 17 games for the Denver Broncos last season. He played in two games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.

The Patriots released punter Jake Bailey last week -- less than one year after signing him to a contract extension. 

