Report: Patriots sign RB James Robinson to two-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It appears the New England Patriots have found their Damien Harris replacement.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Patriots are signing running back James Robinson to a two-year deal worth $ 8 million.

Robinson, 24, burst on the scene as a rookie in 2020 with 1,414 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He enjoyed a solid sophomore campaign before tearing his Achilles late in the season.

Last year, Robinson played seven games for the Jaguars before being traded to the New York Jets. He amassed 476 yards and five TDs in 11 games and was not tendered a contract from the Jets heading into the new league year.

Robinson joins a Patriots running back room that includes Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong, and Kevin Harris. Damien Harris is a free agent after four seasons in New England.