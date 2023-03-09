Report: Patriots to Attend Odell Beckham Jr.'s Workout for NFL Teams

Report: Patriots to attend Odell Beckham Jr.'s workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Should the wide receiver-needy New England Patriots take a chance on Odell Beckham Jr.?

The star wide receiver is set to work out for NFL teams Friday in Arizona, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero. AtoZ Sports' Doug Kyed reports the Patriots are expected to be among the teams in attendance.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Next Pats Podcast: Protection or playmaker? NFL minds DISAGREE on how Patriots should help Mac Jones | Listen & Follow | Watch on YouTube

Beckham, 30, last took the field during the Los Angeles Rams' win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. He opened the game with a touchdown but went down with a torn ACL at the end of the first half.

Thirteen months removed from ACL surgery, Beckham is ready to make a comeback. It's no surprise that interests the Patriots given the state of their wide receiver room. With Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor set to hit the free-agent market on March 15, the depth chart consists of DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, and Kendrick Bourne

The Patriots have been linked to Beckham for several years and came close to signing him ahead of the 2021 season. Beckham revealed that Bill Belichick called him to try to get him to come to Foxboro.

Beckham tallied 44 catches for 537 yards and five touchdowns during the 2021 season with the Rams and Cleveland Browns.