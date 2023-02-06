Report: Rams Hiring Patriots Assistant Nick Caley as Tight Ends Coach

Report: Patriots TE coach Nick Caley leaving team to join Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Nick Caley isn't staying put in New England, after all.

The Los Angeles Rams are hiring Caley as their new tight ends coach, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Sunday night. Caley had been with the Patriots since 2015 and had served as the team's tight ends coach for the past five seasons.

Caley's contract expired after the 2022 season, however, and he recently interviewed for offensive coordinator positions with the New York Jets, Houston Texans and Patriots before New England hired Bill O'Brien.

The 40-year-old assistant is viewed as a rising star in the coaching ranks and reportedly was a candidate to replace Josh McDaniels as the Patriots' OC entering the 2022 season before the team made Matt Patricia its play-caller.

Following Caley's departure, the Patriots now have lost all but one position coach (Steve Belichick) from the 2018 coaching staff that helped New England win a Super Bowl title over Sean McVay's Rams.

Brian Belichick, Mike Pellegrino and DeMarcus Covington were coaching assistants that year. pic.twitter.com/gvtiZVHCxB — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 6, 2023

Recently-hired assistant Will Lawing is the likely candidate to take Caley's former job with the Patriots; the longtime O'Brien assistant was the Texans' tight ends coach in 2019 and 2020.