Report: Red Sox DFA Eduard Bazardo, claim pitcher off waivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox stayed busy on Thursday with more waiver-wire moves.

Right-hander Jake Reed was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles, per MassLive.com. In addition, righty Eduard Bazardo was designated for assignment.

Reed, 30, pitched for the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Orioles during the 2022 MLB season. In 18 appearances out of the bullpen (16.2 innings), he allowed 13 earned runs on 17 hits and eight walks while striking out 13 batters. For his career, Reed has a 5.74 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 28 games (one start).

Bazardo, 27, allowed five runs (four homers) in 16.1 relief innings for the Red Sox after being called up in September.

Earlier this week, the Red Sox claimed catcher Caleb Hamilton off waivers from the Minnesota Twins. To make room for him on the roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was DFA'd.

Boston and the other 29 MLB clubs must finalize their 40-man rosters by next month.