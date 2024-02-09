Report reveals new information about fatal shooting by police in Connecticut

The Office of the Inspector General has released new information after a man who was shot by Bridgeport police in Ansonia died.

Jonathan Mark Lewis Bell, 41, was injured in the shooting on Sunday, Feb. 4 and died at the hospital.

The preliminary report from Inspector General Robert J. Devlin Jr. says that the Bridgeport Police Department Tactical Narcotics Team received information around 5:15 p.m. that someone who had weapons and drugs was driving around the Bridgeport area.

Police had information that Bell was using different vehicles in Bridgeport, including a Mercedes-Benz SUV.

During surveillance in the area of Oak Street in Bridgeport, officers saw Bell driving a Mercedes-Benz SUV with a woman, the report says.

As officers tried to stop the SUV, Bell led police in a chase.

The report says Bell drove through Bridgeport and onto Route 8 north, refused to stop for the police, and the chase ended when he crashed into a residence on Division Street in Ansonia.

The Office of the Inspector General report says that Bridgeport Police Officer Mathew Hoffman, Officer Wilberto Rivera-Colon, and Sergeant Chris Robinson approached the Mercedes and directed Bell to show his hands. The woman was removed from the vehicle’s front passenger seat and officers reported that Bell was reaching for an object and refusing to show his hands, at which point the three officers fired their handguns.

Bridgeport police removed Bell from the vehicle and administered medical aid.

An ambulance took Bell to Griffin Hospital in Derby, where he died at 6:44 p.m.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determine that Bell died of gunshot wounds of the head and torso.

The Office of the Inspector General report says that neither the death certificate nor the toxicological report is available.

The Office of Inspector General, Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad, Ansonia Police Department, Bridgeport Police Department, and the Milford Judicial District State’s Attorney’s Office are investigating.

“I express my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased at this time. I can assure our residents that the Bridgeport Police Department does its best to mitigate criminal activity in the safest and most efficient way possible," Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim said in a statement. "We support our Bridgeport police officers as they continue to partner with the community by providing quality police services and creating a safe environment through fair and impartial enforcement of the law. Although this event has had a tragic outcome, my belief is that the Office of the Inspector General will conduct an investigation that will result in full transparency of this incident.”