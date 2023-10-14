Republican candidates attend NH First in the Nation Summit

Republican candidates are traveling across New Hampshire this week holding events and stopping at the First in the Nation leadership summit in Nashua.

Candidates are speaking on topics like immigration and the current conflict in Israel, as well as the responde by Americans in the United States.

They are also speaking of the turmoil at the House of Representatives, where they now turn to Ohio congressman Jim Jordan as a new speaker candidate.

Asa, Hutchinson, Tim Scott, and Mike Pence will be speaking at the summit on Saturday.

Multiple candidates in the GOP primary are in New Hampshire to make their cases to voters.