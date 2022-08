A camper was destroyed in a fire overnight in Wareham, Massachusetts, but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to a nearby home.

Firefighters were called to a home on Marion Road shortly after 3 a.m. Monday for a reported trailer fire. Fifteen firefighters battled the blaze and were able to get it under control and prevent it from spreading to the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.