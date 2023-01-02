New Hampshire

Resident Armed With Knife Shot and Killed by Police in Gilford, NH

One officer discharged a Taser and a second fired his gun at the resident

By Marc Fortier

A resident who was reportedly armed with a knife was shot and killed by a police officer inside their home Sunday night in Gilford, New Hampshire, the attorney general's office said.

Shortly before 10 p.m., police responded to a 911 call reporting a resident armed with a knife on Varney Point Road. When officers arrived, they found the resident inside the home. One officer discharged a Taser and a second fired his gun.

The resident was shot and has died, the attorney general's office confirmed in a release Monday morning. The person's name has not been released pending notification of family members.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday.

No police officers were injured, and the attorney general's office said there is no threat to the public.

The names of the officers involved are being withheld pending the conclusion of formal interviews. The attorney general's office said the responding officers were wearing body cameras.

No further details were released.

