Explosion at Connecticut apartment building forces evacuations

Police, a bomb squad and the FBI have responded to an explosion at an apartment building on North Avenue in Bridgeport, tenants have been evacuated and the road is closed.

Firefighters and police responded to 1512 North Ave. at 12:27 a.m. after a report of smoke coming from the third floor and they found damage that appeared to be from an explosion in a hallway outside a third-floor apartment, according to police.

No injuries have been reported, but tenants have been evacuated and a temporary shelter has been set up at an area school.

The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad and FBI bomb technicians have also responded.

Police said North Avenue is closed between Oak Street and James.

The Geraldine Johnson School is closed on Monday, according to the city of Bridgeport's Facebook page.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Bridgeport Police Detective Sergeant Luigi Tucciarone at 203 581-5217O.