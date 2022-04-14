Woman Rescued, Man Found Dead After 18-Hour Standoff in Connecticut: Police

Police said they rescued a woman who was held in a Guilford home for nearly 18 hours and police said a man was found dead in the home.

A shelter in place was issued for Fitch Hill Road in Guilford and has been lifted, police said. They were working to resolve an incident involving a barricaded person.

Guilford police said they, as well as several other law enforcement and public safety officials, remained on Fitch Hill Road in Guilford Thursday morning and said law enforcement personnel remain at the scene for an ongoing investigation.

The shelter in place for Fitch Hill Road in Guilford has been lifted, police said. They were working to resolve an incident involving a barricaded person and said the scene is now safe.

They responded Wednesday for a barricaded person who officials said appeared to have a gun.

The incident started around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire officials were dispatched to a fire on Route 80 Wednesday after a 911 call at 12:30 p.m. reporting a structure fire and they encountered a man who had two guns, police said.

The house that was on fire also belonged to the family, according to police.

Officials said the man then fled to a family member's home on Fitch Hill Road and someone in the house said the man was there with a gun.

Crisis negotiators and SWAT responded to talk with the man.

For hours, regional crisis negotiators attempted to reach the man who was inside with a family member.

Early Thursday morning, police heard a woman yelling in distress, conducted a hostage rescue operation and rescued the woman from the house. She did not appear to be injured and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, police said.

Inside the home, police found a man dead on the second floor. He had what police called an apparent gunshot wound. The medical examiner will determine the cause of the man's death, but police said they believe it was self-inflicted. They said no officers involved fired any weapons.

Police have not released information on the relationship between the man and the woman, but said it was a close relationship.

Hemlock Avenue and part of Great Hill Road in the area of Hemlock Avenue were closed Thursday morning while personnel worked to resolve the incident.

School officials said Melissa Jones Elementary and Baldwin Middle School would have a regular school day but would forgo any outdoor activities until the situation is resolved.

They said all doors will remain locked as always.

Anyone needing assistance can call the Guilford Police Department at 203-453-8061.