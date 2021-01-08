Billerica

Residents Told to Shelter in Place Due to Barricaded Subject in Billerica

No injuries have been reported, according to police

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston

Residents of a Billerica, Massachusetts, neighborhood are being asked to shelter in place as police deal with a barricaded subject on Friday morning.

Billerica Deputy Police Chief Roy Frost said they are dealing with a barricaded subject on Bridge Street. The incident was reported around 9 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Residents in the immediate area are being asked to shelter in place, Frost said.

Bridge Street is also closed to traffic and drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

No further information was immediately available.

